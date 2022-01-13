Living the rural life has much to offer to hardy individuals. What most people don’t quite grasp is that often, home maintenance can be different than when you live in populous areas.
For example, for years, every spring, right before all the flowers I had planted the previous fall burst into bloom, the neighbor’s Mediterranean donkey would escape and eat every single bud. Every. Last. One.
In the process, this itty-bitty beast would also stomp on and somehow manage to knock down part of the retaining wall around the flower beds and then leave calling cards in the front yard, driveway and occasionally on the stepping-stones to our deck.
Since “Merlin,” as he was called, also liked to play tag with our dog, divots in the yard would be thrown up from their racing around. These are not issues most people in the suburbs or in apartment buildings ever need to contend with.
Our most recent challenge has been our water supply. People generally don’t even think about their water unless there are tree roots blocking their pipes and then there may be an issue. When you live “out beyond,” there are additional considerations.
Not only do we need to contend with the health of our septic system, but we also need to be concerned about our water supply. The majority of us have our own wells. The water is usually very cold and refreshing and perfect for consumption. However, there are some caveats. Our water is loaded with iron. Lots of iron.
When I bought the house 20 some years ago, getting a water softener system installed to prevent the complete destruction of the pipes and appliances, including the water heater, was a priority. I contacted a couple of dealers regarding a heavy-duty softener. I explained the situation to the salespeople and received a couple of condescending “aren’t you cute?” responses since they thought I was overreacting when I told them how hard the water rated.
I specifically remember one gentleman standing in the kitchen as he pulled out his water testing kit. He proceeded to do his water drop test like he was performing a magic show. He held the test tube up and carefully dropped a single drop of solution in — while explaining that he had never had anything over 12.
Unimpressed, I continued with wiping down the cabinets since I knew we were going to be a while. When he reached 17, he announced there must be something wrong with that test solution, so he started all over. This time when he reached 21, the water started to turn blue. Barely.
The water required a solution of 29 drops. He was astounded, but valiantly tried to tell me his product would probably be able to handle this sort of iron. I asked if he had a guarantee with a free 30-day trial which included installation and removal costs if not satisfied.
He hemmed and hawed and tried to tell me the water was probably not that big of a deal. I then ran some hot water out of the kitchen sink while holding a white rag directly under the stream. After a minute, there was a noticeable stain on the cloth — I then asked if his product was going to be able to handle this sort of heavy iron.
He started talking about additional filtration systems (one for each bathroom, the kitchen, and the laundry room), which we would want to give consideration. Again, I asked for a guarantee. None was forthcoming.
Eventually I found a system which would work — a smaller version of the large one my parents had. It fit in the space needed (barely) and has kept the water clear, odor free and refreshing. Until last week.
Some do-hickey on the system regulator wore out and needed replaced. Of course, it was not in stock and had to be ordered. The Hubs was able to replace that part easily once it arrived, but then another piece attached to the first bit just sprayed everywhere, so it also needs replaced.
It is also not in stock. As we wait for this hardware to arrive, we are dealing with the dreaded red water. Don’t get me wrong, it is still drinkable, and it can be used for everything, it’s just that after less than three days of no water softener, our bathtub now has a noticeable rusty brown cast to it, and I am avoiding doing laundry or using the dishwasher.
The Hubs was shocked by the lack of soap suds from his shower, and the weird film and sediment which appeared in the pitcher of Kool-Aid we made for our son Sparky. All familiar from my childhood.
I will once again be embracing the Rust Out school of cleaning and de-staining all the hard water stains which we used when I was a kid. The Hubs will hopefully soon have the system repaired and we can return to “normal” operations.
In the meantime, I will continue to impress Sparky with the magic water trick of getting a brown stain on a light-colored cloth from the hot water tap and improving my iron levels for the next time to donate blood. As my dad told me when I was a kid, “you can’t let it drive you crazy — it’s just water over the dam and down the drain.”
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.