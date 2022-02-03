There are times when you hear something that is so mind blowing — all you can do is blink your eyes, shut your gaping mouth and walk away.
While I don’t watch “The View,” mainly because those women have almost never reflected any views which I adhere to, I do occasionally hear and see different segments of their show.
It is my understanding this show was to be a discussion of various topics of current interest with women of different backgrounds, levels of education and points of view. Thus, the name. However, more often than not, the sound bites I hear make me glad I don’t have that program on my list of shows to be recorded.
Whoopie Goldberg, a comedian who has multiple credits to her name for acting, writing books and being engaged in television and radio always seemed to be fairly well informed of the world around her. How could she not, when she works in an industry where information is currency?
I, along with what I hope is the vast majority of Americans, was gob smacked when earlier this week, she announced the Holocaust was not about race, but rather “about man’s inhumanity to man.” Say what?!?
Anyone, who was even partially awake during multiple years of world and American history know Adolf Hitler was all about creating a “superior race” of blue-eyed blondes with fair complexions being predominately preferred, as long as they were of German background.
If you failed to fall within those perimeters, you were at risk of being enslaved or exterminated. Even if you were of an acceptable ethnic background, he executed individuals with disabilities, intellectuals, artisans, and religious training. His regime systematically hunted down and destroyed anyone who could question him with any sort of authority. In short, in my opinion, he wanted a nation of blue-eyed, blonde, brainwashed sheep.
Young women were encouraged to have sex with army officers so they could produce “perfect babies,” while in concentration camps; “less desirable” children were being gassed, shot or experimented on by sadistic doctors.
Elderly, gassed. Gypsy, gassed. Jewish, gassed, shot or worked and starved to death. Entire communities were wiped out because their religion, socioeconomic background or heritage did not fit Hitler’s ideal. He created a hell on Earth for millions of people simply because he wanted a world dominated with an Aryan race.
To suggest it was anything other than racial warfare is a display of gross ignorance.
Whoopie apologized for her remarks in a manner that made it crystal clear she was not apologetic, her stance being it was a white-on-white crime and therefore, could not be racially motivated.
She needs a refresher course in the worst way, starting with the Holocaust Museum’s about the Afro-German persecution and sterilization of children called “Rhineland Bastards.” From there, she can read and learn about the others who perished.
Her degree of ignorance of such an ugly destruction of humanity, which she freely spreads, is helping to recreate the racial and social divide in this county, which frankly, as a melting pot, we should be above.
Mayhap Whoopie should consider returning to comedy, since her delivering of extreme misinformation of world history is nothing short of a tragedy.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.