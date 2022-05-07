Mother’s Day in Sunday, so I figured I’d pen this column in tribute to these women who do so much for our families.
Mother to our three children, my wife Nicole is the center of our house.
Though I may be the “fun” parent, Nicole is the one to whom the kids and dogs seek first when they are in trouble, whether it be a bandaid to cure a boo-boo or to buy a new snowcone for a sad son after the first snowcone fell to the ground because the beagle’s leash pulled to hard after the dog saw a squirrel.
Nicole does the dishes and washes the clothes, although she is best known for her culinary skills in the kitchen. She is also the signer of school forms on the Internet and an accomplished online checker of the bank account. She makes sure the boys get to the bus stop and school on time. Nicole listens patiently to exasperated teachers at parent-teacher conferences rather than laughing as I tend to do when hearing about our youngest son’s exploits.
Since I’m new to the community, I reached out to a couple of mothers so as to honor and learn more about their service and sacrifice on behalf of their families.
Katie Barnes and her husband Wesley are raising four children, Henry, 16, Eliza, 12, Paul, 9, and 6-year-old Caleb.
Katie says the best part of parenthood is giving and receiving overwhelming unconditional love every single day.
“It is definitely the best feeling in the world! Second to that is the laughter in my life. My kids are hilarious and have brought so much fun into otherwise ordinary moments,” said Barnes, Fiscal Officer for Monroe Township in Pickaway County.
The Barnes’ family will celebrate Mother’s Day at Mt. Sterling Nazarene on Sunday morning, then have brunch at home before heading to Cincinnati for Eliza’s Dance Competition with her team from Charmion Performing Arts Center.
“I am also hoping to take a family hike or bike the Pickaway Trail once the weather provides a nice dry day,” she said.
A truck dispatcher and a realtor, Dawn Peters is mother to three grown children and a 14-year-old daughter.
For Peters, the best part about being a mother is “seeing my children happy and figuring out who they are.”
Peters’ family will celebrate Mother’s Day by spending time together, “probably breakfast made, out to dinner and quality time together.”
So to all those mothers in Pickaway County, Circleville Herald would like to say thank-you for everything you do.