Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip: A needless provocation

Mel Gurtov

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was intent on visiting Taiwan, and did so despite President Biden’s misgivings and criticisms from many China experts. The trip might not seem like a big deal to Americans, but these are not ordinary times in US-China relations. That makes a Taiwan trip by a senior person in the US government—in this case, the most senior in 25 years—very risky. Prior to her trip, on July 28, I explained why I thought the timing and rationale for the trip were flawed.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments