Peacemaker: Oaths and the Constitution

Keith Throckmorton

I was honored to serve as Foreman of our Superior Court Grand Jury for 2018. We were not charged with determining the guilt or innocence of an accused in the indictment, but to listen to the evidence provided that a crime may have occurred and the listed defendant may have been involved.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments