Peacemaker: Oaths and the Constitution

I was honored to serve as Foreman of our Superior Court Grand Jury for 2018. We were not charged with determining the guilt or innocence of an accused in the indictment, but to listen to the evidence provided that a crime may have occurred and the listed defendant may have been involved.
The Superior Court would then hear the case at trial. It was my responsibility to preside over our deliberations.
Over the year, we had a couple of Grand Jurors that personally did not agree with a law (especially involving drugs) and wanted to debate it. They were reminded that it was not our responsibility to agree with a law, but to respect it, and go from there. We were not to challenge a regulation as to whether we liked it or not; instead, was there a violation of such? Our personal opinions were never a consideration in the performance of our duties.
I only bring this up as I look at our Constitution of the United States. All Grand Jurors and those testifying took oaths before attesting. Oaths are sacred and binding, without exception. No person, or elected politician, has any right to respect, live by their oaths of office, and support our Constitution.
The Congressional Oath of Office is as follows:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Article. I., Section 8 “The Congress shall have the Power to lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts, and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States, but all Duties, Imposts, and Excises shall be uniform through the United States.”
I fully and wholeheartedly support legal immigration. I do not support the encroachment of illegal trespassers, dragging in their flag, including the embedded criminals, drug abusers, human trafficking, and dangerous gangs, such as MS-13. Not mentioned today are the diabolical terrorists to destroy us.
Our Congress and Senate are responsible for defending our Constitution and protecting us. No tax dollars should ever be diverted to illicit efforts, such as illegal trespassers, with no allegiance to America. Yet our elderly, military and other rightful American citizens are denied the benefits they have worked for and to which they are rightfully entitled.
Amendment II of the Constitution states, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
The right to bear arms is our Constitutional right. Remember, the criminal will always be armed. Many criminals do not fear our criminal justice system. They do fear the armed citizen. As noted in our Declaration of Independence, these are rights afforded to all human beings.
“Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” is a well-known phrase in the United States Declaration of Independence. The term gives three examples of the “unalienable rights” that the Declaration says have been given to all human beings by their Creator and which governments are created to protect.
The murdering and mutilation of babies make America no more than the horrible atrocities of the evil Nazi Dr. Josef “Angel of Death” Mengele in WWII. Those living among us, who support these demonical atrocities, are no better than he.
As it is the responsibility of the Foreman of a Grand Jury to assure compliance with the law in their presiding’s, likewise, it is the responsibility of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Senate Majority Leader to assure compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the United States, without exception. Sadly, today the latter two political bodies are violating their Oaths of Office.
I encourage everyone to read and learn the Constitution of our United States. My goal is to know as much of our Constitution as possible. Today we witness political vigilantes elected to office who are taking such liberties in their efforts to violate our Constitution, wide-open borders, disrespect for human life, and breaking their Oaths of Office. It is time to identify them and delete them next election.
GOD bless America.
Columnist and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com