Pickaway Communter: Art — Something for Everyone

Among the mindfulness-rich views from our humble abode are those found on our walls.
I think of the local artists every day as I find peace in the offerings of their gifts.
I begin and end each day with Dixie Walker’s beautiful “Seaside” photograph near my bedside. Two chairs setting on a wooden deck in partial sun overlooking azure ocean waves. I can almost hear them crash to shore and feel the gentle morning breeze blow through my hair.
In the room where I write, and the room where we cook, are paintings by Jesse Patterson. One a still life, or rather a collection of my favorite still lifes – a basket of grapes and peaches, a vase of cattails and flowers share a space with a portrait of sunflowers gloriously hanging on the wall behind them. The other painting is a covered bridge with sunlight casting long shadows from the nearby trees.
Our home is also host to the works of Mark Dawson. In my writing office sits a photograph of a bicycle covered in snow, leaning on a bridge somewhere in Holland. I can hear that crisp quiet that only comes with a winter snowy day when I look at that photo. And every day I take a few moments to stare into the horizon of a photograph of Mark’s that appears to have been taken directly over water looking out toward the early morning light, the shores dotted with windmills and homes, some with softly lit windows. I swear I can smell the morning coffee being brewed and hear the quiet start of day stirrings in those homes.
And there is the sweet work of Shannon Bryant. On the wall near where I tend to sit to read is the “Tuscan Sun.” When I gaze upon this piece, I always imagine myself living in some vineyard cottage where I while away the days writing essays and novels, and the evenings sipping wine while writing poetry. The composition of a fine red pairs well with metrical compositions. I also have a painting of Shannon’s that takes me back to my younger days when I traveled to the Mediterranean Sea with my grandmother. I remember Shannon telling me the beach umbrellas made her happy when she painted them. And for years now, they have made me happy too.
I remember the first time I saw Dave Liggett’s “Steamboat Prow” photograph. I knew I needed to spend my life with it, and so I am. The black and white scene is dramatic and powerful. There is something about this photograph. It fills me with love for God, for land and for sky, and gives me a feeling of being so deeply immersed in loneliness that I am not alone at all.
And finally, there is the photograph/painting from an artist I met at the Downtown Arts and Crafts Fair years ago. The piece looks like a painting, but I believe the artist said it was a photograph that she manipulated. The picture is of a cluster of long-stemmed tulips. The perspective is from the ground up. Dwarfed by these majestic blooms, I feel like I am staring up to magical creatures who will grant me forever happiness if I promise to follow their ways.
I’m not sure if this artist, or any of the others I have mentioned, will be at the Downtown Arts and Crafts Fair this year, but I feel confident it will be a wonderful occasion. The event takes place Saturday September 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the streets of downtown, Circleville. Among the arts and crafts are books offered for sale by their authors in the “Author Alley.” I’m looking forward to being among them selling my books and getting to spend time chatting with other writers and maybe with you, Dear Reader.
Whether you are interested in books, crafts or arts, chances are if you go to this event, you will have a fine time. While I have no idea which artists, craftspeople and writers will be there, I believe that no matter who you meet, you just might go home with some object of mindfulness to treasure like mine that I have shared with you today.
