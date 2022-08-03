Pickaway Commuter: August

How is it that we are so far into the summer when only yesterday, it seems, there was a dusting of snow across the fields and a wintry chill in the air? Spring teased us with a glimpse of warmth and green and then suddenly the trees were full while their nests were empty – hatchlings learned the art of flight and were off into the wind before we had a chance to comprehend what was happening. My favorite first sign of summer, the first sighting of lightning bug choreography was just the other day, and yet so long ago.
August. She brings more hot, summer days. More long days, sure, but with the skill of a thief she will ever so slowly steal minutes. In tiny increments, she will edge us closer to fall and the shorter days. August is the temptress of summer. She gives us the illusion of everlasting summer days, vacations, warm sun, laughter, Queen Anne’s lace, and watermelon. But her promises are empty, for all too soon she, along with all her trappings, will be gone.
What if we could slow time? What if we could converse with August and ask her to not come so soon and, once here, to not leave so quickly? What if we could convince her to relinquish her plans to diminish our days?
But “what ifs” are play things – wishes cast upon the shooting stars with no real knowing if they will be heard, let alone answered. So, for now, for this moment in time, after the commute is over and I am home, I will spend the evenings watching the sun lay to rest and the moon and stars rise, be serenaded by the crickets and tree frogs and entertained by those elusive lightning bugs in their asynchronized dance.
My heart will be filled with the sound of my husband’s laughter and our dogs already snoring – worn from a day of barking at motorcycles and farm equipment that passed by the house while I was away.
Rather than prematurely reminisce of the August that has just begun, I will strive to be mindful of every moment, every sight and every sound that she gifts us.
For today, I will quietly breathe in August as she does as she pleases with my heart so that tomorrow, when she is gone, I will be filled with sweet memories and not with “what ifs.”