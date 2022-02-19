They say that we learn from our past. As I am thinking of this month, February, the month that we celebrate Black history, I am aware of how much we should have, but have not, learned.
In his poem, “Harlem,” Langston Hughes wrote, “What happens to a dream deferred? / Does it dry up / like a raisin in the sun?” And I think of the words of Toni Morrison, in her novel “Beloved.”
She brought me, a modern-day girl who could not have been further removed from understanding slavery, to weep as though the main character, Sethe, was my own sister. Although she achieved her dream of freedom, a dream not deferred, it lost its ripe luster, “dried up” as Hughes described because Sethe would forever be haunted by the horrific days when she was a slave.
We should be further away from the past than we are. Why, in 2022, are we still battling racism, discrimination, health inequities, and more? It matters not that the people are different and the actions of a more modern twist, the stories of the past are relived in some manner every day.
They are not my stories. I am only an empathetic witness, trying to play a role, no matter how small, in making a difference.
But just when I begin to feel overwhelmed and defeated, I hear the voices of those who speak today, and I realize that the light of hope shines bright.
Our first African American president, Barak Obama, said, “One voice can change a room, and if one voice can change a room, then it can change a city, and if it can change a city, it can change a state, and if it can change a state, it can change a nation, and if it can change a nation, it can change the world. Your voice can change the world.”
In her poem, “In This Place,” Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist, wrote, “There’s a poem in this place / a poem in America / a poet in every American / who rewrites this nation, who tells / a story worthy of being told on this minnow of an earth / to breathe hope into a palimpsest of time…”
And, just as Gorman concludes her poem, I realize that we are writing “an American lyric we are just beginning to tell.”
The stories of our past are still unfolding. And we are still learning from them. The lessons are all around us if we actively listen. And if we use our voice, if only to change a room at first, our recognition of the stories of Black history can bring change to Black tomorrow.
