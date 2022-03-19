It is interesting that during the month of March, we celebrate women in history, given the countless times women have “marched” for equal rights. And the ways that heroines who have fought, and those who continue to fight, for women’s rights are varied and inspiring. Here are just a few of their stories.
Sarah Catherine Ragle Weddington had a long and successful career as a writer, educator and speaker, but was perhaps best known for her role as an attorney, and specifically for representing Roe in Roe v. Wade.
From what I understand, Sarah and her co-counsel, Linda Coffee, represented two of the only five women to graduate in their class in law school. Together, in 1972, Sara and Linda successfully argued their class-action suit in front of the Supreme Court for all women to have the right to abort an unwanted pregnancy.
They stood out as women who graduated from law school when that was an uncommon thing, and they took a stand for women to have the right to make decisions about their own bodies.
Kathryn Switzer did not take a stand for what she believed in, but rather ran for it. In 1967, when women were not permitted to run marathons, Kathryn registered under the name K.V. Switzer to receive her official bib and run the Boston Marathon.
A race official tried to pull her off the course, but she broke through and completed the race in 4:20. The Amateur Athletic Union banned her, but later, in 1972, they lifted their ban on women running road races. When you think about it, that really wasn’t that long ago that women were graced with the right to run.
I’ve been a runner most of my life. It’s not something I chose, but rather something that chose me. It’s in my core. I cannot imagine being told that because I’m a girl, I could not have registered and ran in all those marathons and duathlons that I have participated in. I don’t know how I would have survived being told that I could not run in the races I trained for.
And when it comes to survival, how could I not mention Marie Curie. In 1903, Marie earned her Doctorate degree in science. When you consider the ways of the world back then and flash forward to today when, according to the United States Census Bureau, less than 2 percent of the American population hold Doctorate degrees, this accomplishment alone speaks volumes.
Marie used her knowledge and determination to become the first woman to hold the position of Professor of General Physics in the Faculty of Sciences at Sorbonne University in Paris. In spite of battling perpetual gender discrimination, Marie advanced science with her research in radioactivity, a monumental influence in the treatment of cancer.
The stories of Sarah, Linda, Kathryn, and Marie are quite different, but there is a common thread. It is the thread of fighting for dreams, not only individual ones, but dreams of all women who want to have the right to live their lives as they want to.
Marie Curie said, “We must believe that we are gifted for something, and that this thing must be attained.”
May all women recognize and honor their gifts today for the Sarahs, Lindas, Kathryns, and Maries of tomorrow.
