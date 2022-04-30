In honor of National Poetry Month, I decided to write my first paradelle for you. According to Robert Lee Brewer, in the October 2015 issue of Writer’s Digest, a paradelle consists of four stanzas, each with six lines. In the first three stanzas, lines one and two are the same, as are lines three and four. Lines five and six are a mix of each of the words found in lines one through four — only those words and not in the order they were used before. The final stanza is a mix of each of the words used in the previous stanzas, and only those words, written in different order than how the words were used earlier in the poem.
Morning is dark. Tree frogs singing. Dogs still sleeping.
Morning is dark. Tree frogs singing. Dogs still sleeping.
Sunrise drive. Through Foggy fields, I spot a Mule deer.
Sunrise drive. Through Foggy fields, I spot a Mule deer.
Dark morning drive is still sleeping. Sunrise tree singing.
Foggy dogs spot frogs through field mule deer.
Arrive in time for meeting, after meeting after meeting
Arrive in time for meeting after meeting after meeting
Email explosion and deadlines fill the space between
Email explosion and deadlines fill the space between
Meeting after deadlines, meeting after explosion, meeting space,
Arrive between email fill time
Moonlit winding roads carry me home
Moonlit winding roads carry me home
Soft light spills across the porch, a warm embrace waits
Soft light spills across the porch, a warm embrace waits
Winding, soft, warm light embrace home roads
Moonlit porch waits, carry, and spills across me
Soft sunrise warms, lights across morning drive
Meeting mule deer between trees, fields
After deadlines, email, meeting, time, space,
Dark roads winding home meeting moonlit explosion
Foggy porch dog waits after sleeping still
Spots, singing, embraces, carries, fill and spills me
