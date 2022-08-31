Pickaway Commuter: Dearest Esmerelda: A Tribute to My Bike

“Dearest Esmeralda, in another age antiques would be modern, we would be the rage,” the song Dearest Esmerelda sung by John Denver has been dancing around in my head so much lately that I found myself naming my new bicycle Esmerelda. She’s a Hudson Jamis with some refinements. To me, she is the rage.
“Dearest Esmeralda, you are magic. I close my eyes and you make love appear,” the song continues later. And she does make love appear.
This past weekend, Esme and I went on a solo 16-mile ride along the Paint Creek Recreational Trail. The sun was hot, but we spent much time in the cool shade offered by the trees that lined the path. They rustled in the breeze and occasionally snowed cocoa-colored leaves that crackled as the tires rolled over them. Black-eyed Susans, Wingstem, Ironweed and other flora dipped color onto the lush green foliage that lined the path.
Above the sound of leaves crunching beneath my tires, were the cacophonous sounds that took me back to the summers of my youth. They were so familiar they felt like home, and so I was surprised when I realized that I could only identify a few of the members of the choir. How interesting that what can feel familiar can also be unknown. Maybe that is because there was a time when someone else knew these things for me.
And so I felt my grandmother’s presence and remembered how she could name every bird, every tree, and every flower. With both brilliant intelligence and humor, you were never really certain if she was providing you with factual or fictional information. As I pedaled along, I also felt my dear friend Lou with me. When he left us too soon, he also left us with the legacy of his love and advocacy for nature.
“Dancing in the shimmer of a crystal chandelier. Shadows singin’ so low only we could hear. Moving to the glimmer, shaking to the storm.” I could hear John Denver sing in my mind. Shadows danced along the path as the sun filtered in and out of the trees. It was a different kind of storm. It was a storm of singing birds, crickets and katydids. And it was a storm of colors as wildflowers swayed too and fro in the warm breeze.
“Cause somewhere in the cloudy skies of Paris, we were part of some artist’s design. Dearest Esmeralda, you are magic. In the gray around me how you shine,” the song ends. And I felt like a kid again. The date on my driver’s license is a made-up story like that my grandmother would tell. And I knew I would ride for miles as though work would not beckon me in the morning. I felt a new, magical reality where my grandmother and Lou were still here. And together we were laughing. And I knew that Esme was indeed the rage and with my eyes wide open she “made love appear.”