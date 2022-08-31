Pickaway Commuter: Dearest Esmerelda: A Tribute to My Bike

Amy Randall-McSorley

“Dearest Esmeralda, in another age antiques would be modern, we would be the rage,” the song Dearest Esmerelda sung by John Denver has been dancing around in my head so much lately that I found myself naming my new bicycle Esmerelda. She’s a Hudson Jamis with some refinements. To me, she is the rage.

