With 2 hours a day spent in my car commuting, I have plenty of time to think about things. Lately I have been thinking about how much of my life I have spent as though disposable. The thought saddens my heart, but even more so knowing that many of you who are reading this know all too well of that which I speak. The disposers shuffle us off like a discarded candy wrapper. They gobble up the sweet and delightful morsel and then wad and toss the covering.
But we are not disposable, are we? That is their “error in thinking,” as my husband, Gary, says. As advocates for ourselves, we must find ways to survive and to heal. It’s a revolving evolution, especially when we are unable to remove ourselves from the reach of the perpetrators.
What does your healing look like? I find mine in varied ways. When I am completely flattened and find a quiet place to sit, I find healing in the unexpected tears that fall. The teardrops are a release of sorts and a reminder that what is happening is not right, so it is okay that it hurts.
There is also solace in the nature that surrounds us. I find it in the beautiful sunrises I witness on the commute as I wind my way up Route 159 or 674 on the way to work. And I see it in the rising moon at the end of the very long days. My heart finds healing as I witness the graceful flight of geese and hear their honks of encouragement. It’s in the trees beginning to bud with the treasures of spring. It’s in the serenade of the tree frogs and barred owl when the day is done. And it is in the scent and sound of a soft rain that cleanses the day’s wicked offerings from memory and nurtures the kind ones.
Hafiz wrote, “Your love should never be offered to the mouth of a stranger / only to someone who has the valor and daring to cut pieces of their soul off with a knife / then weave them into a blanket to protect you. / There are different wells within us. Some fill with each good rain, / others are far, far too deep for that.”
And so there it is. We are not disposable. We are far, far too deep for that.
