Pickaway Commuter: Distractions

Oftentimes when I am approaching the commuter column there is an idea stirring in the back of my mind that doesn’t quite fully reveal itself until my fingers touch the keyboard.
Sometimes I am mulling something around and already have some inclination of what I might weave that idea around. Other times, I just ask Gary.
When I asked my husband what I should write about this time, Gary said that there is so much going on now that it would be nice to hear something that was not about any of the horrible current events. So much of the news for a while now has been hope diminishing and tear filling, so for a brief, comforting pause, this issue of the commuter column is offered as a distraction.
This exercise of not thinking about the news reminds me of the mindfulness I have been working on. My mantra has been to “Be in the moment and in God’s grace.” Sounds simple and easy, but I have to remind myself constantly.
When I get it right, it’s beautiful. Like the moment I sat down on the deck to write to you and paused to take in nature just in time to watch a grey heron silently fly over me.
Amidst all the clamoring chaos and crime, there is beauty too if we can just take a moment to allow ourselves to see it. The smile on a napping dog, the serenade of goldfinches just outside the window, and the sound of the wind through the trees can all permeate our being and bring calmness. It’s in the morning commute when the sunrise just crests over the fields and through the treetops of the bordering woods. And it’s in the drive home which is still fully sunlit these days of summer.
Ah, summer. My favorite part is the end of the day when the lightning bugs show off their asynchronized flickering offbeat to the songs of the tree frogs and crickets. The road becomes quiet, and the only sounds are these and the beating of my heart. The days are long now and, with the season barely started, there are plenty of nights left to spend this way.
And although the summer days can be humid and hot, after spending all day working inside in the air condition, the first feel of the heat and the sun on my face as I walk to my car is energizing and relieving all in one. And on the weekends, there are hikes in the cool woods and bicycling on the trails shaded by trees where I can escape adulthood to be a kid again “flying” on wheels.
I hope that sharing these thoughts brought a nice distraction to you. And I hope that you find your own list of “go-tos” to bring peace and calmness to your mind – or you can keep mine. It’s there for the taking. There is plenty to go around and we need it to balance comfort with the harsh realities.
