There is something about snow. I fell in love with it when I was still a child. Growing up in northern Ohio, my appendages became not just arms and legs, but also poles and skis. These days, I rarely get to ski, but my love for the sport and for the snow is just as strong as it ever was.
But there is something else about snow. It’s so much more than a canvas for skis to paint tracks of time and joy upon. There is the scent of snow. It’s clean and crisp. And the sound of the snow — a silence unlike any other quiet can be.
And when you stand alone in a field, the pure white ground spread out before you and the large flakes dancing before your eyes, you feel as though God is giving you a fresh start. Gone is the muddy, dirty ground. The bare trees are clothed in white with branches twinkling in icicles divine. Everything is snow-fresh new.
How apropos that this week, the week that we celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr., we should get this beautiful snow. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that,” King said.
He fought for equality — rights that no human being should have to fight for. With the history of America full of inequality and cruelty, he offered hope. Just as the snow hides the muddy dirt that fall leaves behind and gives us a world pure and fresh, if we would follow the dream of King, so too could we start afresh.
The blood is still rooted in the soil; nothing can, or should, erase history; but the dream, like the snow, offers hope. King said, “We are not the makers of history. We are made by history.”
The quiet of the snow begs us to listen more closely. Listen for that which has been in a cyclic rhythm of heard and unheard. We need to listen not just to the words, but the beating of the hearts. We need to see not just the pure and pristine snow, but also the full array of colors that are the dream, the hope.
Along with the tragedies the COVID pandemic has brought us are blessings too. It brought things into the stark light so that those who had not been fully aware could come to know. The learning has been heartbreaking, and disappointment fails to describe how horrified we feel. But with infinite hope, we can learn from the snow that has visited us this week and from the man who also stayed with us for far too short a time.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.