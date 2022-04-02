It’s been a while since I wrote about being surprised. I’m not talking about the lovely and sweet surprises like the ones we find this time of year when a jonquil suddenly blooms in a forgotten garden, or you realize there is a robin’s nest near enough to your front porch that you will be privileged to witness from your rocking chair the journey from eggs hatching to learning to fly.
I’m talking about the unpleasant surprises like an unintentional, unkind word, or even worse, purposeful bullying.
In his poem, “A Hopeful Ending,” r.h. Sin wrote, “All the time you’ve invested / all the energy you’ve wasted / you fought for it / you cried over it / you lose sleep / you lose yourself / you want love / but the hatred is hard to ignore…”
Bullies can lurk in the shadows of any facet of our lives — school, neighborhood, home, work. And when they are omnipresent, we have a relationship of sorts with them. Whether by choice or not, they are melded into our days and our thoughts.
There is also a relationship between surprise and hope. I believe that, as long as we are surprised when the bullies come hunting, that means we have not become like them, or come to believe that their ways are acceptable.
And while I am prepared for the inevitable surprises, I still hope that they will not come. I hope and hope and hope until one day, surprisingly, the hope is gone.
Absence of hope brings a strange vacancy. It’s one to grief and yet also one to celebrate. It’s sad to lose hope that the bullying will stop, but the realization that we no longer need to hope for the power, because we actually have the power to separate ourselves from the bully, be it physically or mentally, is liberating.
In the poem, “The Dream,” written by Pablo Neruda, and translated by Donald Walsh, Neruda wrote, “… and I, sinking and coming out, / decided that you should come out / of me, that you were weighing me down / like a cutting stone, / and I worked out your loss / step by step: / to cut off your roots, / to release you alone into the wind.”
Both Neruda and Sin wrote of the reward that follows the liberation. Neruda wrote, “…afterwards / my decision encountered your dream, / and from the rupture / that was breaking our hearts / we came forth clean again…”
Sin wrote, “Find rest in the mourning / of what had to die… understand that you’re not missing / anything / but the bullet that was meant / to destroy you emotionally…”
If you are a target of bullying, be surprised to the extent that it acknowledges your unacceptance of bullying ways. Know that you are not alone and you don’t have to hope for the power, but rather that you have the power to achieve liberation.
Find someone to talk to and a way to keep yourself safe and well. Some resources for help include the Workplace Bullying Institute at https://workplacebullying.org/, the On Our Sleeves movement at https://www.onoursleeves.org/ and the government site https://www.stopbullying.gov/.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.