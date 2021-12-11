The holidays are both happy and hard. Amid strings of lights, Christmas carols, decorated trees, sugar-sprinkled cookies, presents, and laughter, there are melancholy moments and tearful times.
On top of it all, this will be our second holiday season in the pandemic period. Remember the days when the health worries were about adding pumpkin pie pounds, or catching the common cold or the familiar flu — the seasonal flu?
In addition to all the preventative measures we know to help us keep physically healthy, what holiday hacks might there be to preserve our mental health? Instead of avoiding seasonal flu, embracing seasonal glue, if you will.
Because my holiday happiness is intermingling with melancholy moments, I decided to pull together a list of seasonal glues to help me keep it together. And because I know I am not alone in matters like these, I thought I would share my list with you.
No. 1: I selectively choose my holiday playlist. Some days, I need to avoid those slower, nostalgic Christmas songs. For example, if I’m feeling a little low, I need to listen to songs like, “You Make it Feel Like Christmas,” by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. On those days, I need to avoid “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” sung by Judy Garland in the movie “Meet me in St. Louis,” which brings me to movies.
No. 2: While the movie in No. 1 might be one of my favorites, I pay attention to how I am feeling before I choose to watch it. Some days are “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation” days and some are “Meet Me in St. Louis” days.
No. 3: The holiday season can completely flip our schedules and habits. In spite of this, I try to maintain a certain level of routine. I still exercise, drink lots of water, rise at the same time of morning, and stick with other habits like those.
No. 4: I’m still working on this one. It’s mindfulness. I found a free app for my smart phone called the “Soothing Pod” that offers an array of guided meditation sessions, stories, music, and sounds to help me relax and go to sleep. Sleeping is a major challenge for me, so….
No. 5: I decided to do something about my insomnia and constant fatigue. I participated in a sleep study and am awaiting the results. I would add that No. 5 is about any wellness actions we can take for our physical and mental wellbeing, be it to schedule a doctor’s appointment, take vitamins, exercise, get some peaceful rest — whatever you have not been doing that you know you should be.
No. 6: I let myself feel whatever I am feeling. The holidays are an emotional time. Sometimes I might feel happy, some days not happy at all. The important thing is to not feel guilty for how we feel and to recognize when we might need some help. If you are uncomfortably sad, don’t feel guilty about that, but I would suggest that you do talk to someone you trust — your doctor, minister, friend, or family member.
No. 7: I choose whether I want to be alone or with others. This is tricky in the era of the pandemic, but by now we have figured out safe ways for in-person meetings and a variety of technologies to help us join others virtually. If you are alone, and want to be, that is cool; but if you are alone and don’t want to be alone; do a little research and find a safe way you can be with others. Maybe it is to volunteer at a soup kitchen or other charity.
No. 8: Say no. Two words. Super easy to write. Not so easy to do, so this is a big one — a heavy ingredient in my seasonal glue. Remember the holidays are ours to enjoy too, so if you are getting asked to do something because it will make someone else’s holiday nice for them, it’s okay to weigh the ask before you make your decision. Sometimes saying yes can be fulfilling — it is joyful to do for others. But sometimes saying yes might mean making a bigger sacrifice on your part than what you really are up to making.
No. 9: Say yes. Like No. 8, these two words are super easy to write; but sometimes it is hard to actually say yes to yourself. I give myself permission to have that holiday cookie, despite my weight worries. I give myself permission to take a break — take a few days off work, take a nap, stop and drink the hot cup of cocoa in my Santa mug.
No. 10: Be in the moment. It’s so easy to get lost in thoughts of those who are no longer here or the sad and difficult things endured since the last holiday season. The past is a part of the present, for sure, but I try to make the focus on the now. It’s empowering and lessens the potential for future regrets that I did not stop and smell the Christmas tree this year.
I hope my little list was helpful to you. If nothing else, I hope it entertained you. But I would be remiss if I did not mention that there are so many of us who suffer during this season — I mean really suffer.
If you are one of those people, please know that you are not alone and that there are others who truly want to help. Some resources include: https://ohiocares.ohio.gov/Resource-Map/Pickaway-County; the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/; and here is a link to some great information from Nationwide Children’s Hospital: https://www.onoursleeves.org/mental-wellness-tools-guides/mental-health-holidays.
