I know what it’s like to have someone beat down your door and come flying through with fists swinging.
I know what it is like to have your hard-earned furniture overturned, broken and left in pieces. And I know the physical pain of being thrown around and left bloody and bruised as though your life means nothing.
Even though it’s been a very long time since that happened, I still relive that day — a vivid timestamp on my brain every time I must undergo medical treatments for the physical damage that remains.
As I am currently traveling my own journey of remembering, I cannot help but to think of how my situation pales in comparison to what is being experienced by the people of Ukraine.
In her poem, “Bethal Ridge Cemetery,” Kari Gunter-Seymour, Poet Laureate of Ohio, wrote, “It’s the body that feels pain, / but the brain delivers it. / To this day, sometimes driving / I see black wings flapping between / bare branches and overreact.”
I too still find myself jumping at unexpected sounds and presences.
And I understand from the book, “The Body Keeps the Score,” written by Bessel Van Der Kolk, MD, that one of the strings that tie together the body and the brain is post-traumatic stress disorder. From where I am sitting, the continual state of alert is a vow, a promise, to myself that what once happened never will again.
The last stanza of Gunter-Seymour’s poem reads, “There must have been birds, / the noon-time smell of grass. / I can’t say. Feathered arias / and earthy balms are not meant for / a woman with a fist in each pocket.”
I pray that, one day, I will unclench my fists so that I can pluck the blade of grass that lays at my feet, and make it whistle in the wind like I did when I was a kid.
A whistle so sweet, clear and persevering that it carries my fears away so that I can forget that fateful day. And I pray that this will be true for the Ukranians as well.
I pray that one day, they can live in peace again and with unclenched fists gather bouquets of their beloved sunflowers to help carry away their fears and forget these horrific days.
