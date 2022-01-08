Emotion is a powerful thing. It can rule a moment and it can also command the helm to steer you down your life’s path. It seems like a subjective thing, but I believe there is also something objective about it — mathematical, if you will.
On the eve of welcoming the new year, math and emotion were entangled in dance. The math of the calendar count progressing to the next year was in step with the heartbreak so many of us felt for the losses and challenges of the year we were leaving behind.
Goodbyes moved deeper into the officiality of things and the full realization of the challenges survived hit with a blow that weakened knees. The calendar math does not lie about the days and months that have passed, but the heart does not want to believe it’s true.
The math of the new year also adds up the resolutions made but unmet in years past. The writing is on the wall, but the hopeful heart denies the odds and once again lays the same resolutions out for all to see.
And every new year means another birthday. There is no denying the formula that the original birth date subtracted from today’s birth day will equal the actual age of someone. I know I am not alone though when I say the fact is one hard to believe. Where did the years go and why does the person in my mind not match the face I see in the mirror?
Surviving a heart attack in 2021 does not make me feel older. The recovery and getting back into running — when I am putting one foot in front of the other in that long-time familiar rhythm — that makes me feel like the person I’ve always been. No aging here.
They say age is just a number. Is that an admission that emotion can indeed weigh heavier and truer than math? I’d like to believe that, wouldn’t you? I realize our mindset cannot overcome all things, but maybe it can make some things easier to bear. There are some things we simply cannot deny, but maybe, just maybe, there is some wiggle room for the others.
So, I choose to believe that I am only as old as I feel, and that 2022 will not be a mathematical summation of calendar days, but rather a journey of emotional healing from the past year and a movement toward feeling good and knowing happiness.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald.