Words can strike you down, or lift you up. Words harm and they heal. They are gifts that we can keep to ourselves, or that we can share with others. They can be spoken out loud, or never uttered at all.
And words are mysterious and mischievous. Sometimes, we have no idea what someone means when they share their words with us. Other times, we think we know, but we have completely misunderstood. Words can be slings of unfortunate misery and they can be blankets of warmth and comfort.
Words shared one moment can be forgotten the next. But some words sprout wings and fly deep into our being and nestle in for the long haul. In her poem, “A Word,” Emily Dickinson wrote “A word is dead / When it is said, / Some say. / I say it just / Begins to live / That day.”
The thing is, it seems no matter how hard I try, I cannot choose which words will earn eternal life in my mind and heart and which ones will be quickly forgotten.
Would that I could, I, of course, would forget the wicked words and remember only those that placed me in a kind and nurturing light. Unfortunately, the horrible words are usually the ones that come to mind first, and it is a laborious task to remember the positive words.
If I am ever able to achieve the skill of remembering the kind words gifted to me over the harmful ones, I would still hope to harbor a keen awareness of the power of words.
A dear friend of mine, who is a brilliant writer, once told me that when you write, you should always tell the truth, no matter how hard it might be. Our conversation was not about the difference between honesty and falsehoods, but rather about being brave enough to call something what it is and not skirt around the issue.
He’s right, but of course, I have spent the years since that conversation crafting the skill of skirting. There is an art to deciphering when to tell or when to yell the truth. Perhaps we should indeed speak words in never-ending truth, but we should do so quietly at times. Sometimes whispers speak louder than roars.
