Apprentice is defined as a person, usually a minor, who has contracted to work for another in return for being taught an art or a craft. Apprenticeship is an old widespread method of teaching technical skills.
The relationship between master and apprentice was much like that between father and son, especially for those apprenticed at an early age. Documents showing this relationship were recorded with the justice of the peace, in township records or the county recorder’s office.
In 1852, Jacob Rightsel was bound to John Kime. In 1853, Isaac Ogborn was bound to Philip Hot. Fathers signed papers binding their child to another to become farmers, surveyors, and many girls were used as household workers, laundry workers or cooks.
In 1868, William Alvin Valentine was bound to Lafayette Fausnaugh, and Edson B. Leist was bound to Amos Hoffman. Most of the documents showing apprenticeship gave a term “until the reaching of age 18 21 years.”
At that time, the person who was apprenticed would receive a suit of clothes, perhaps a Sunday suit and everyday wear, a horse and maybe a Bible. In return, the person being kept would receive meat, drink, apparel, washing, lodging, mending, and be taught to read, write and the single rule of threes. Those providing the apprenticeship received free labor for both household and farming.
William Allen Cheattum, a poor boy of the age of four years, was placed with Jesse L. Pritchard as an apprentice in 1831. Pritchard also took John Walker Cheattum, aged 8 years. It is believed the boys were brothers.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.