Payments to all office holders and to those who performed some service or worked for the county are shown in an 1840s ledger held by the Genealogy Library. Surprisingly, in 1843 payments were made to rent a room for the Clerk and Recorder of the county. Plans were ordered from the Xenia and Dayton Courthouses for review by our Commissioners. Plats were made of the northeast and southwest quarters of the town of Circleville. Plans were being made to remove our octagonal courthouse and square the circular lots of the town.
On October 8, 1845 an order was issued to John A. Wolfley, Treasurer of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Circleville rent the church for $125. An order was issued to Nelson Foos for payment on a contract of Jacob Strickler for stone work on the new courthouse. Arrangements were made for the purchase of Lot 41 in Circleville. An order was issued to Daniel Dresbach, County recorder, for recording a deed to the county Commissioners for Lot 41.
By November 25, 1845 orders were issued for labor in the excavation of the court house lot, referred to as the pit. The first men listed who were paid for excavating were John McMannus, James Murray and Thomas Heiry. Levi Malon was paid for piling lumber. A few days later Jacob Brown was paid for nine days labor in excavating the courthouse lot. George Try was the superintendant in charge of the labor crews. Others who worked at excavating the basement for the new courthouse (with shovels) were William Gordon who worked 8 days for six dollars, Patrick Morelan 8-1/2 days for $6.37, James Welch 11 days for $8.62 and Andrew Lynch 2-1/2 days for $1.87. In March, 1846 these men plus a few others were still digging the basement of the new court house. Work did not stop for winter weather. By May 1 work had increased and 13 men were laboring at the pit, but now they were using horses and carts for which they paid the owners extra.
Contracts were signed for Thomas Pedrick, for carpenter work at the new public buildings. Jacob Strickler had a contract for furnishing stone and brick work. Jacob Weaver held a contract for furnishing lumber and Doddridge & Co. was paid for 643 feet of boards which were hauled by Jacob Brown to the building site. A drying kiln was set up on the lot and Thomas Heiry was its overseer.
Such was the way the work proceeded. Slowly but surely our second courthouse came to life, as shown in the above picture. More will be written later on the celebration of completion of what was a beautiful building for our county officials.
