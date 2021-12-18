Giving a family history gift can be one of the best “hobby”-type gifts ever. If you have an older family member who might not have much challenge in their life, starting a family history could be very rewarding.
Start by giving a notebook, a packet of genealogy charts and a couple books from the area where their ancestors lived. Pencils and an eraser, and plastic sheets would be great tuck-ins. Challenge them to complete their own chart with the parents and siblings listed.
If necessary, help them to complete a couple of the charts and encourage them to work on aunts and uncles, cousins and others they remember. A chart doesn’t have to be completed immediately, but getting the names and what they remember can be very important.
A review of family photographs can add to the charts. Invitations to events like weddings and reunions may reveal additional entries. Items from scrapbooks can also add much to the charts. Stories from the past regarding their relatives can also add interest to their book.
It is a gift that helps others to fill their hours, bring back memories and, when done, it will be a keepsake for younger generations.
When they have completed as much as possible, a trip to our local genealogical library may add to their story. This would make an unusual, memorable and valuable gift that could be re-gifted many times over in the future.
Merry Christmas to all my readers.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.