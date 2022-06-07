Did you know that there was once a Lion Shoe Factory in Circleville?
Some seventy-five people were employed year round by this enterprise. Fourteen hundred pairs of shoes were produced each week. There were 120 different samples of their shoes.
F. M. Creamer was the superintendent of the shoe factory. Henry Schaub was the cutting department foreman. Mary Sullivan held the fitting department foreman’s position and John Crubaugh was head of the buttoning room. The finishing department was managed by Joe Richards and the sole department by Fred Reed. Elmer E. Hess, Lyman Dresbach and Louis Olds held positions in the office and bookkeeping department.
Did you know that in 1906 all of the buildings on Canal Street, from the east side and the first row adjacent to the N. & W. Railroad track, from Water Street to the Feeny Block, including the old Cannon Block, were removed to make room for the double track of the railroad? All of the lots cleared were property of the N. & W. except the Cannon lot.
The Cannon Block was an old frame building on North Canal Street. It once occupied a site on North Scioto Street and was occupied by W.J. Wolfley’s residence. For several years it was used as the parsonage for the Presbyterians. The house was moved to canal Street about 1845 and became the property of John Cannon, who had a saloon in one of the front rooms of the first story.
Did you know that early bricks were made in a primitive way? A large circular hole about 18 inches deep and 40 feet wide was dug in the earth. Small quantities of clay for the brick were placed in the hole. Oxen were driven around the circle tramping the clay thoroughly and when it reached the proper consistency was placed in brick moulds. When there were enough moulds they were ready for the kiln.
Did you know that Ted Lewis Park was once known as Mason’s Field? The Mason family lived on the alley next to the park and owned the field.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
