Ledger 1082 from Muhlenberg Township contains several indentures. The earliest dated 1844 was between Peter Vangundy, father of Samuel Vangundy, age 15 years, and John Kensel.
Samuel agreed to faithfully and obediently serve Kensel during the term of this indenture. Kensel agreed to treat the boy well and provide for him good, sufficient and suitable wearing apparel for summer and winter and to have him instructed to read and write and so much arithmetic as will include the single rule of three.
At the expiration of the term (1850), Samuel was also to receive a good horse, saddle and bridle worth at least fifty dollars, a new Bible and two new suits of wearing apparel.
Another indenture, recorded in the same ledger, was dated in 1844, wherein Alanson C. Richardson placed James W. Miller, aged 14 years as an apprentice to George Hull. James was to learn the art, trade, mystery or occupation of saddlary, a business in which Hull was then engaged. He was to serve him until his 21st birthday and until that time was to behave himself toward Hull and his family.
Besides instructing James, Hull was to board, provide clothing, washing and lodging and any other necessaries suitable to such an apprentice. James was to be taught to read and write and so much arithmetic as will include the single rule of three and will furnish him with a freedom suit.
In 1852 Solinda Ann Johnson aged 6 years and 7 months, daughter of Richard Johnson of Scioto Township was placed by her father as an apprentice with Elizabeth Hill to learn the art of housekeeping. Her agreement stated she was to dwell and serve for the term of 11 years and 5 months when she would become 18 years of age. She was to be instructed only to read and write and would only receive a bed and bedding at the end of her term.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.