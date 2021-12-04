Our first mail route was located on the west side of the Scioto River, extending from Franklinton to Chillicothe. There was a post office located at Westfall, which was established in the winter of 1805.
Andrew McElvain, a boy of only 13 years, was the first person regularly engaged in carrying the mail from Franklin County to Ross County with a stop in Pickaway County at Westfall. The route was long and lonesome and was a distance of about 50 miles.
There were only a few houses along the route. Prior to 1805, there was no post office between Franklinton and Chillicothe and folks wanting to receive mail had to make a route of their own to get to the other destination. Each letter was charged 10 cents and no such thing as an envelope was known. A sheet of paper was written upon and the message folded so as to make an envelope, sealed by wax and addressed. Hand written cancellations were indicated above the address.
The first mail contract was taken out by Adam Hosac, a contractor and postmaster. Weekly mail left Franklinton each Friday with an overnight stop at Markley’s Mill, near Darby Creek, arriving at Chillicothe the next day, then returning to Thompson’s on Deer Creek, thence home on Sunday.
When McElvain had been employed for approximately one year, during the winter and spring, he twice swam Darby and Deer Creek carrying the mail bag on his shoulder.
Andrew emigrated with his father to Ohio from Kentucky in the spring of 1797. He was not an employee of the federal government as mail carrier and it is unknown how long he carried on this occupation.
He died prior to 1905 at West Point, Logan County, Illinois. In a private letter dated Nov. 30, 1856, he gave the above account of his life.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.