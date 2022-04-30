In January, 1847 work continued on the building of the second courthouse. Thomas Pedrick was still being paid for carpenter work on the public buildings. Samuel Hawks was paid $1 for making four wamises (a heavy outer jacket of strong, coarse cloth) for prisoners at the jail. He was also paid $10 for superintending convicts up to that day. Percius Cogswell was paid $8.70 for furnishing clothing for prisoners at the jail
Perry Harper was paid $2.50 for hauling boards at the new public buildings. Spouting for the new building was purchased from Major Bright at a cost of $107.10. James Stevenson delivered large stone for the new building at a sum of $33.00 while cut stone cost the county $484.90 paid to Jacob Strickler. He was also paid for brick work in the sum of $19.79. Painting and glazing of windows was also being completed. Another entry shows plastering costs of $100.
Many loads of wood were recorded and delivered to the different offices at the courthouse. Thomas Bending was paid $3.50 for tending the fires there.
Ironwork was paid for in the sum of $500. This probably included the stair railings, and other trim work. Brick furnished for the hearths is shown at $3.13. William Weicht was paid $5 for trimming arches and laying the hearths. Lightning conductors were installed by James Lenox. George Myres prepared six desks for use in the court room and Francis Robinson also delivered six desks for the court room. Stoves and fixtures were installed.
Hugh Stevenson was paid $31.50 for digging and walling a “necessary” pit and digging a foundation for walls on the courthouse lot. In January, 1848 Philo N. White was paid for surveying and leveling the court house lot. Andrew Whiteside filled and graded the yard.
John McLachlan earned $14.62 for cutting holes in the door jambs and in the steps for iron balusters to be installed. Finish work would go on for quite a while but the major portion of our new second courthouse was nearly done. Contracts for most all the workmen who were professionals are held at the Historical and Genealogical Library.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.