June 1, 1942 was declared by the proclamation of our county commissioners as Salvage Day. Iron, rubber and rags were among the items which were considered salvage and could be used by the government to produce war materials.
Piles of scrap metal and rubber lined High and Franklin Streets. Pickaway County, rich in scrap material such as iron, brass, copper and aluminum, gathered all they could for this effort.
An abandoned school house on the farm of Mrs. Arthur Coon still contained its bell, which weighed some 334 pounds. The building was known as District No. 2 in Walnut Township and was erected in 1889. A news article stated that Mrs. Cook went to school there in 1893. She had the bell taken from the school and donated it to the war effort.
Lying many years in the basement of the new Circleville High School, the old Everts school bell was donated to the Newspaper Scrap Salvage Campaign of 1942. It was made into shot and shell by the government. When it was removed from the basement, it was placed on a truck and hauled around town in company with the high school band.
Many iron fences were given to the scrap drive. They included those from 128 East Union and 113 North Scioto. The dental instruments of Dr. Hartley R. Clarke were given to the campaign by his daughter, Abbie Mills Clarke.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
