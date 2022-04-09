John W. Kees, a native of Berkeley County, Virginia, began his career in Ohio in 1848 as the publisher of a Democratic journal at Wilmington. Afterward, he edited The Democratic Expositor at Springfield.
In August 1859, he became the publisher of The Circleville Watchman. Kees was also a chief clerk for the Ohio House of Representatives in 1858-59. He was a serious Democrat and publicly denounced Republicans and Ben Butler, a senator and later military governor of Louisiana.
At the instigation of prominent Republicans of this county, Kees was drug out of bed and placed under arrest, by order of the war department, in 1862. He was taken to Washington D. C. where he was placed in the Old Capitol prison.
Before leaving Circleville, the provost marshal directed that The Watchman be suspended for four months and its doors were locked.
Circleville Democrats held a large meeting, charged that Kees was kidnapped and made plans for a new paper. Kidnapping charges never materialized, but a new paper was formed and called The Circleville Democrat.
Kees, after two months, wrote the editor of the new paper and said he was free of charges. He indicated he would return when his health was regained. Later, he arrived back in Circleville, with both mental and physical problems.
He spent some time in an asylum, but even after his release, he was not fully recovered. One paper here stated that two years later, he took his wife and children to Nevada. Another stated that he became wholly demented, went back to the asylum and remained there until his death.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.