An order book from the Pickaway County Auditor’s Office for the years 1842 through 1849 has carefully recorded entries showing payments to contractors and others for labor and supplies for the county.
Not only are the costs surprising compared to today’s fees, but there is much history noted with the payments.
John Hedges was paid $7 for a coffin furnished for Mary Elsey, a pauper of the county. Charles Richer received $2 for notifying the coroner of the death of Job Clifton.
Mary Craig kept Margaret Clifton, a pauper up to April 1, 1842 for the sum of $23.33. Anthony Coontz was paid $15 for keeping John Clifton, a pauper, up to Jan. 1, 1842. Keep in mind, this was a time before poor houses, infirmaries or undertakers.
Early surveyors included Daniel Baker, who was paid $37.50 as a chain carrier running the western line of the county. P.N. White received $58 as his fee for surveying the line of the county west of the river.
Michael H. Alkire was paid $37.50 as his fee as marker on a survey of the western boundary of the county, and John Bedoc, a chain carrier, also received $37.50.
Another entry showed that Peter Brobst was paid for being a chain carrier on the road on the boundary line of Fairfield, Franklin and Pickaway Counties in 1842. Lewis Glick was also a chain carrier and Jacob Brobst a marker for this survey.
From these entries, it is evident the commissioners were establishing the boundaries on both sides of our relatively new county.
William Hanby was shown as receiving $50 as rent of the United Brethren Church for court purposes in 1842. Another entry shows John Boyer receiving $50 as rent of the Lutheran Church for court purposes. This would have been during the time the octagonal courthouse was being torn down, but the new court house on Court Street was being constructed.
Hanby was also paid $145 for procuring a new bell for use by the county. Eleazer Kirkbride was reimbursed for this expense for rope and hanging the new bell in the sum of $47.50.
Greatrake and Skinner Company furnished five maps for the county offices for a total of $10. These would have been the 1844 landowner maps, which show all the townships in the county and the owners of the major parcels of land.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.