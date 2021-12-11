One of the first things I learned about Derby was the fact that it was not the township, but a small town in Darby Township. Darby was one of the earliest townships in this area and was settled along the banks of Darby Creek and Opossum Run.
It is part of the Virginia Military District, set up for the benefit of the Virginia veterans of the Revolution.
G.W. Huffman, Derby’s first postmaster, applied for the permit for this office and planned to call the village Darby after the township. Government clerks handling the permit misspelled the name as Derby, which explains why Derby is in Darby Township. This first post office was turned into a residence and was still standing as late as 1979. It was located on the northeast corner of the Derby crossroads.
Much of Darby Township is wet, swampy land, not considered good farmland until ditches were laid to drain the water. An early Ohio map shows this part of Pickaway County to be called “The Barrens.”
The first post office in the area was at Palestine, which later became known as Era. It was located in the store of Joseph Tenny.
The township was served by the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. The first school was built on Cedar Cliff Road on Darby Creek and its first teacher was John Poulson who came from Virginia around 1800.
Derby had two churches, the Free Will Church and the Derby United Methodist, which was originally the Disciples Church. Derby High School has had two buildings in the village.
Georgia Sweet, a lifelong resident of Derby, wrote a weekly column in the Circleville Herald for many years. She was born in the house she continued to live in and slept in the same room where she was born.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.