Log houses arouse a lot of interest, with thoughts of pioneer occupancy and durability. However, old brick houses are always the subjects of interest.
Much of the time, pioneer brick homes were made from clay taken from the farm on which the house was being built. A kiln was prepared and the brick was fired on the farm and the home built.
One of the first, if not the first brick house in this county, was that of James Boggs in 1801. It stands on the farm known as the Logan Elm farm.
The William Renick house, built in 1832, is located north of Congo Creek on U. S. Route 23 and is now known as the Mt. Oval farm. The old Virginia-style home is a story and a half, containing a large room 27 feet square, designed for entertainment.
A small drovers room was used by stockmen driving their cattle east to market. They could enter the room from the outside, spend the night and move on, never bothering the home’s inhabitants.
Another home on which construction was begun by John Gougar and finished by William Renick was located near Hayesville. It too had a large reception room. The house was finished with hand-grooved walnut.
A drover’s room, similar to Mt. Oval, was also constructed in the house. The brick for this house came from the farm on which it was situated. Home to the Enoch family for a number of years, the house has been torn down.
Pickaway County has many early brick homes. A volunteer at the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Library is documenting early homes in Walnut and Madison Townships.
Photos and maps showing their location are to be included. If you live in an old brick home and have any history and a good photo inside or out, we would like to place that history in our library.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.