There is a place in the southwest end of Circleville, which is bordered by Canal Street, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Huston Street. It has always been referred to as Briartown.
This neighborhood has always been populated by the poor and the Black community. If you have ever looked down upon the folks who lived there, you should learn more about the contributions they have made to our county, society and the everyday heroes who came from this place.
There were few Black residents from 1830 to 1860, yet they had organized the African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1834 and in 1856, our 185 residents of color organized the First Regular African Baptist Church, which later became the Second Baptist Church.
The St. Paul A.M.E. Church and the German Baptist Church were also started by this community of believers. Many of Briartown’s residents came from states which allowed slavery and were not given the same rights as whites.
Laws were passed, aimed at preventing “fugitive slaves” and freed Black people from settling in Ohio, which required Blacks and mulatto persons or their employers to give a bond or leave.
Our Black community formed St. James Lodge 8 (Masonic) in 1866, a colored volunteer fire department, a division of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union in 1939, an anti-slavery society in 1835, and a chapter of the American Colonization Society in 1827.
Many current day residents can remember the Scioto Lodge #1264 of the Elks, which stood from 1949 until 2010.
William Hannibal Thomas, a controversial author, served in the Civil War, first as a servant to the commanding officers of the 42nd Ohio Infantry Regiment and later, he enlisted in the 5th U.S. Colored Troops where he became a sergeant.
Thomas was the first African American enrolled at Otterbein University, became a teacher and lawyer and was permitted to practice before South Carolina’s Supreme Court.
Ellen Dalton Tibbs Lyons served as a nurse to Abraham Lincoln’s family while they were in the White House. She accompanied Lincoln’s body back to Springfield after his assassination. After her service to our President, she returned to Circleville where she worked for the families of Z.R. Martin and Dr. Clark Hunsicker.
At the age of 92, she died and was buried on the Martin-Hunsicker lot, resting in front of the large monument, across the head of the graves. Recently, her grave was marked with a smaller marker denoting her service to the Lincoln family.
Charles L. Jackson, a Circleville High School grad, enlisted in the Negro Pilot training program at Tuskegee University. Graduating as a flight officer, he was a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.
Jessie Christine Dickerson, the daughter of a minister, studied medicine at the Cleveland Homeopathic Medical College. She was the only African American student to graduate in a class of 65. She later practiced medicine in Cleveland and in Muskogee, Indian Territory, specializing in the treatment of women and children.
Amanda Oliver Johnson, lovingly called “Aunt Ollie” by Circleville residents, was a professional cook. After classes in Nelsonville, she made Circleville her home and cooked for luncheons, receptions and dinner parties. She prepared the meals for the American Hotel, Chamber of Commerce and once prepared the Container Corporation of America’s meal for all employees and their families.
Many more of Circleville’s Black community residents are recorded in Deborah Lowe Wright’s “African American Scrapbook,” which can be found at the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Library.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.