The pioneers of early Circleville caught bass (called salmon by them), cropper (called bitter head), large catfish (called grand mammies), blue cats or channel cats (called yellow bellies.)
The Scioto River and nearby creeks furnished spoon fish, gars and eels and yellow perch.
Besides the creeks and canal basins, there were several natural ponds. One such pond south of Circleville on the road to Westfall was fed by the canal and was known as Hoffman’s Pond.
Another was Nevil’s Pond and about five miles from town was the Davenport Pond. Big Walnut Creek was a great bass stream. Before the Scioto River became polluted from Columbus and other towns, fish could be caught, which weighed from one half to four pounds.
Fishing at the Red Bridge produced bass, catfish and sunfish. The latter was also prolific in the pool of the tail race to the saw mill next to the Robert Foresman Flour Mill.
Smaller streams flowing into Deer Creek, Big Walnut, Darby and the Scioto, afforded wonderful catches of bass. An old flour mill, situated on Darby Creek above the Jackson Township Centralized School had a race supplying water, which was impounded with a dam. It provided an abundance of edible fish.
Once, it was possible to provide a hungry family a meal of fish from waters nearby. Today, most all of the fishing is done for sport.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.