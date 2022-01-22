Many have tried to accurately depict where the circular and square mounds stood in relation to our present city streets and alleys. Several drawings show an overlay of these mounds on the city streets.
In 1836 G.F. Wittich drew the circle and located the homes and businesses he remembered, which were located on the streets and alleys of our circular town.
Today, there are those who are still trying to wrap their minds around the exact location of the circle. A man named Charles T. Gilmore placed an overlay of the mounds on the city streets and alleys.
His 1949 drawing shows that the then Circleville Herald building was located where the northernmost ring of the circle crosses North Court Street. This means, if accurate, the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Library sits just outside the circle.
The Grand Theater was within the circle, as was the telephone company and the Cliftona Theater. The Marfield Bank is within the circle on West Main Street and the Pickaway County Courthouse sits on the south circular border, as well as the Dunton building across the street from the courthouse. Circle D. Recreation occupies the eastern edge of the circle.
Noecker’s Garage and Defenbaugh’s Funeral Home sit at each side of East Main Street at the western edge of the square. Other buildings identified in the square on the 1949 map are the Marfield residence, Memorial Hall and the farm bureau (now Fifth Third Bank) and the Meeker Terwilliger residence on North Pickaway and East Main Streets.
The Good Shepherd Church is just outside the square on the east.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.