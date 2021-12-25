Over the years, Kingston published four different newspapers. They were The Kingston Review, The Kingston Blade, Kingston Tribune and The Kingston Signal.
Many of these papers and their clippings were preserved by Blanche Long, a Kingston resident. The clippings show that Mrs. Long won an honorable mention in a D.A.R. writing contest, and other articles show she was keenly interested in local history, which, no doubt, led to her preservation of so many papers and news clippings.
An article from The Review, published in 1948, gives the history of David Crouse, who operated a paper mill, one of Ohio’s first, on Kinnikinnick Creek. It was the forerunner of Chillicothe’s paper industry. In another story from the same paper, it tells that Kingston was once known as Ingstown, and gave an account of Thomas Ing’s vision of a big village.
Kingston’s Tribune, which operated in the teens, gave an unusual account of the demise of the traction line. In a story of irony, it tells that the last barge floating on the old Erie Canal carried railroad ties for the construction of the Scioto Valley Railway and Power Company.
The story went on to say that the last traction car coming from Columbus to Chillicothe carried automobile tires, some of which would be used on buses. The Valley Public Service Company, which would operate buses between the two cities, would purchase the traction line.
The Signal, earliest of Kingston’s newspapers, put out its first issue on Sept. 11, 1884. It stated that Kingston was no “Kid” among Ohio towns. The village had obtained considerable proportions when in 1816, it was formally surveyed and laid off into blocks and lots.
After that, it was formally known as Kingston. The town was soon served by a mail stage and it supported two hotels.
The Kingston Blade came into being in 1896, just as Raub’s new elevator was built near the depot. A new Kingston directory had been issued, the Kingston Hotel was doing a “rushing business” and railroad news covered the pages of the paper.
If not for the conservation of the papers by Mrs. Long, we would not have nearly as much history of this Ross County (just over the Pickaway line) village.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.