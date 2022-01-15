Kippy Kit Co. was born in the basement of the Goeller residence in 1927. It was founded by Lawrence Goeller. Manufacturing was done in a plain white building in the alleyway off Pleasant Street.
A factory and offices were later located on West High Street. The first product they offered was a small whisk broom made of fiber, enclosed in a high grade fabrikoid case.
Well-known products included the Trav-Valet, Protecto-Dent Kit, Kippy Kar Kit, Jiffy Kit, Packy Doo, Likker Lugger, Jiffy Whisk, Klipper Kit, Par Pack It, Harth Witch, Jax-Ty-Rak, Individual Shoe Shiner, Key Cases, a Skip, Jiffy Set, Chocky, Flor Da Lee, Tat and Did-Dee Dot.
The Kippy Kit was a pocket size personal valet made up of a hand brush and shoe buffer in a folding holder. Par Pal was a golf gadget. Liquor Lugger was the brainchild of a local funeral director. The Swish Swasher was a sponge on a stick to wash milk and baby bottles.
Kippy Kit made wooden nickels for the Pumpkin Show. Besides kits, specialties, such as telephone book covers, were produced. Yardley of London ordered several thousand soft bristle brushes used to remove powder or flakes from shoulders.
Eight people were on the payroll and at one time employed as many as 30. It was reported in 1951 to “be growing in retail circles everywhere, but in its own hometown.”
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.