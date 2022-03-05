According to the Tarlton Cookbook, published by the Tarlton Ladies Auxilliary in 1976, the town was laid out in 1801 by Benjamin Newell.
Situated on Salt Creek on the north line of Salt Creek Township, it was first called Newellston. Newell named the town for Banastre Tarleton, a Revolutionary soldier. Back in 1900, it contained about 388 inhabitants.
The town is located on Zane’s Trace and is about halfway between Lancaster and Chillicothe. Stage coaches only made about 20 miles per day and thus a stop in Tarlton would be a reasonable place to get dinner at the local tavern and stay overnight, moving on to Chillicothe the next day.
Christopher Myers had the first log cabin built in the new town. A Mr. McLane operated the first store. Jacob Saylor was also a store keeper. The town had a post office prior to the War of 1812 and Samuel Lybrand was its first postmaster.
Tarlton can boast of being the oldest village in Pickaway County. Its first log school was built in 1804. The first doctor in town was Dr. Otis Ballard in 1817. In 1810, Abraham Barnet erected a sawmill on Salt Creek.
Among other improvements to the town were the Columbus and Southern Railroad, five churches, a town hall, fire department and two cemeteries, in addition to various business concerns, such as a hardware, a general store, a bank and a tourist attraction in the form of the Cross Mound.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.