What other famous drawing was done by G.F. Wittich besides the 1836 colored Circle map? Answer: a full color drawing of the 1853 Bird’s Eye View of Circleville .
It was drawn from the tower of the Everts High School and shows the city view from near the Scioto River to East Mound Street near Clinton Street and from Corwin Street on the south to Main Street on the north. Prints of this drawing are on sale at the genealogy library.
What family was responsible for the maintenance of the courthouse clock from around 1925 to around 1990? Answer: The Brunner family, from T.K. Brunner through four generations to John Eveland.
Who was Pickaway’s botanist and could identify over 2,000 plants on sight with both their Latin and common names? Answer: Floyd Bartley, who had a grade school education, was a self-taught botanist and was known as the “greatest field botanist in the U.S.”
What was the name of the two grass air fields located in Jackson Township? Answer: Stevenson Field, which hosted air shows in the 1920s and 1930s and Clark’s Dream Strip, which provided a home for air shows, the “Wrong Brothers Air Force”, “ Fox Wing”and the “8 Slow Flying Tigers.”
Both contributed to Pickaway County aviation. Two other Pickaway airports were Elsea Airport next to St. Joseph and Forest Cemeteries and Thomas Field on the south side of U.S. Route 22, just west of the state Route 56 intersection.
If you knew the answers to most of these questions, you might be a candidate for Pickaway Challenge, a new "Jeopardy style" game hosted by the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Library.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.