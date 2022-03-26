Reading some old obituaries from 1908 caused a look-up of several items mentioned in the deceased’s last publication.
N.T., of Clarksburg, was drowned in Deer Creek, near Peck’s Ford. This was a crossing through Deer Creek on Peck Road in southern Deer Creek Township.
His death was caused by congestion of the brain. This affliction was the cause of apoplexy and described a stroke for many years. More common than any other in the nervous system, it also covered depression, coma, headaches, and seizures. Its descriptive name has been discontinued.
Just a little more than one week before he died, he has the presage of death. Presage means to make a prediction or warning of what’s to come.
East Ringgold has the distinction of having the only female grave decorator in the country. Not what I thought, this was an occupation where after the husband manufactured rough oak boxes for burials, the wife decorated the interior of the casket to rob it of its gruesome appearance.
Father K. was presented with a handsome Morris chair. This was an early type of reclining chair.
His disappearance was not discovered until the train arrived at Ritt’s Crossing. Also known as Bell’s Station, Ritt’s was located on old U.S. Route 23 on North Court Street, just north of Bell Station Road.
It was a stop on the Scioto Valley Traction line, the site of the Ashville Fireproof Co. brick plant and a grain elevator.
M.A.Mc. died Saturday morning of hemorrhage following parturition. Parturition is bearing offspring.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.