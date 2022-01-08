Who remembers Glitt’s Grocery at Court and Ohio Streets? It was there in 1954. DeVoss Lumber Co. was located at 766 South Court at that time, as well as the Sinclair Bulk Plant and the Marathon Bulk Plant.
Ralph Hoffman’s Grill was on Maplewood, where you could buy cigarettes, candy bars and flashlight batteries.
Julius Gordon was the co-owner of Circleville Iron and Metal Co. A breaking-and-entering case in 1954 listed items stolen from one of their sheds. One hundred and fifty-175 muskrat furs valued at $300, one mink and 170 stretchers were taken.
Three suspects were arrested. Part of the stretchers were recovered along the railroad in Obetz; the rest were thrown in Darby Creek at Dewey Park and not recovered. The furs were sold to a fur dealer in Ironton.
Helvering Coal Co. was listed on the corner of East Ohio and Washington Streets in 1955. Helvering and Scharenberg Service Station was also located on the corner of Ohio and Washington.
Another breaking-and-entering case from Jack’s Carry Out at 1002-1/2 South Court listed the theft of eight-10 cartons of cigarettes, $10-$15 in change and three $1 bills, a box of cigars and two fifths of good wine. This occurred in 1956.
Smoke Conrad operated a Pure Oil Station at the corner of Court and Logan Streets. A breaking and entering there showed eight packs of razor blades, two lighters, a watch, a screwdriver and flashlight and $12 in change taken in 1956.
Harlo Arledge was the attendant at Crites South End Filling Station in 1953. A Mr. Cockrell owned the Shell Gas Station in 1953.
Send us some of your memories of the businesses where you lived “back then.”
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.