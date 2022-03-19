Bob Bower has given the genealogy library a gift of photographs collected from scenes “back in the day” of our neighbor, Stoutsville. Among these shows a picture featuring O.W. Conrad, Clarence Conrad and Elmer Hamp in their buggy and his wife, daughters and mother-in-law sitting in the doorway of a building located on South Broadway, the first building on the west side.
This large-frame building has a window with “pool room” painted on the glass. Perhaps it was then a hotel or boarding house. Another photo shows that one part of this building was a store. It lately served as an apartment building and was still standing in 2009.
Railroads played a big part in the history of Stoutsville. Several photos feature the rail station of the C & M.V. Railroad, with a crossing sign, a switch to send the cars to another track for loading and unloading, a manual signal, and hand carts for baggage and crates.
Above the door of the depot, one can plainly see the sign “Stoutsville.” The Adams Express Company sign is hung on the side of the building. The old depot has long since burned.
Barr & Co. was a custom mill located just beyond the railroad depot. Their specialty was ivory white flour. H.A. Frease Lumber sold doors, frames, sash, blinds, tinning, paints, and seeds.
The Stoutsville Canning Factory was located at the junction of the railroad with Baker Road, at the south edge of the camp ground. E.M. Crites was the town’s undertaker and sported a new hearse with windows, coach lights, a driver other than himself, pulled by two well-groomed horses.
At one time, the village had two steam mills, three churches, a hotel, two stores, one department store, and a grocery. It was, at the end of the Civil War, one of the most wealthy small communities in the Midwest.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.