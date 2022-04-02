Back when the circle was still intact and canal boats were landing at the foot of Main Street, most of the town’s business was done within the circle.
On the north side of West Main Street and on the east bank of the canal was a large brick warehouse belonging to Rogers and Martin. This firm operated a pork packing business.
It was purchased by Samuel H. Ruggles in 1843 and was later relocated to the south side of High Street, near the canal. It later became the Veterans Housing Project and county garage.
A section of Circleville, which was on West Main Street, bordered by Scioto Street and Western Avenue, was known as “Canada.”
Another section just south of Forest Cemetery was often called “Beantown.” Still another area at the south end of the N&W and west of Court Street was known as “Briartown.”
Did you know that the Elk’s Lodge and Club rooms were once located over the First National Bank?
John Cradlebaugh operated a tannery and kept a hotel on the west bank of the canal, where the Pickaway Dairy later stood. He studied law and was admitted to the bar in 1840.
In 1851, he was elected to the state senate and in 1858, was appointed by President Buchanan as a U.S. Judge in the Territory of Utah. After Nevada statehood, he was elected to the 37th Congress and in 1860, took part in the war against the Piute Indians.
Returning to Circleville in 1862, he helped to recruit the 114th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. After the Civil War, he returned to Nevada where he became the Adjutant General. He is buried in Forest Cemetery.
Did you know that Gottleib Frederick Wittich, ancestor of Fred Wittich, Circleville’s candy man, was the designer and well-known drawing of the Circle of Circleville, and came from a family of skilled bookbinders.
He came to Circleville in 1836 and opened his first candy store on South Court Street in 1839.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.