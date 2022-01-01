Watch Night or New Year’s Eve is a time when churchgoers hold a vigil to reflect upon the year past and to contemplate the year to come.
The first Watch Night services were held by Moravians in 1733 in Germany. John Wesley held vigils with the full moon, adopting this practice into Methodist tradition. Today, New Year’s Eve marks the beginning of a new year and perhaps there is reflection of the year past, but mostly it’s a time to party and welcome a better year ahead.
African Americans celebrate Watch Night in commemoration of the Emancipation Proclamation. The soon-to-be free slaves stayed awake all night and watched the night turn into a new dawn while waiting for the news that the Proclamation had been issued, making all the slaves legally free.
In the early 1900s, New Year’s postcards were often sent on fancy, embossed cardstock. Today, New Year’s cards are unheard of and Watch Night includes watching the ball drop from Times Square. It is a night of celebration, but not much reflection.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.