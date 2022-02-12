Loam is a gardener’s dream soil. It is, or should be, the goal of every gardener to turn their soil into loam. However, there is no silver bullet for achieving it, Kemosabe.
Loam is the best soil texture for plant growth. Loam texture is made up of approximately 40 percent sand, 40 percent silt and 20 percent clay. These particles are bound together into varying sizes of aggregates. Organic matter stabilizes these aggregates and acts as the “glue” that holds them together. This is what makes up the structure of soil. Too much digging and tilling breaks up aggregates into fine powder.
Good soil is made up of approximately 45 percent mineral particles, five percent organic matter, 25 percent water and 25 percent air. Roots need oxygen. Air and water fills in the space between soil particles. Overly wet soils drown plants. Compacted soil suffocates them. Good soil is also made up of dead organic matter, and alive, in the form of micro and macro organisms.
Diversity of organisms in the soil is a good thing. From worms, insects and bugs to arthropods, nematodes, bacteria and fungi, a soil teeming with life is a healthy soil.
How can we be a loam ranger? Adding organic matter to the soil can lead to substantial payoffs. It is the closest thing to a silver bullet. It enhances biological activity and increases biological diversity. As organic matter is added, aggregation increases and this in turn improves the water storage capacity.
It is important to use varied forms of organic matter. Leaves, straw, newspapers, composted manures of horses, dairy, chickens and most of all compost will give a varied diet for the microorganisms. Organic mulches also add organic matter as they break down. Organic matter oxidizes and gets used up so adding organic matter several times a year helps to maintain a good level.
Finally, soil tests can determine if there are nutrient deficiencies or if the soil pH is interfering with the nutrient availability. Contact the local OSU Extension Office (740-474-7534) or soilhealth.osu.edu for soil test information.
Soil is the foundation upon which plants are built. It is not too strong a statement to say that all life depends on the soil. Although this has just scratched the surface, you can get degrees in soil science; these suggestions can help create your own loam on the range.
Things to do in the garden:
Not much. Check perennials and bulbs for heaving out of the ground. Press them down gently with your foot. Make a list of plants you want. With inventory seeds you have saved, make sure they aren’t past viability. Send in your seed orders.
Will our results ever match those of the glossy color pictures? When you make out your seed and plant orders, consider planting more native and heirloom plants and vegetables. Native plants are plants that evolved here and are adapted to our conditions, diseases and native pests. While you’re at it, try googling the name of a flower you’re thinking about ordering. You will be able to see pictures and planting information.
This is the time to prune trees and shrubs (after you sharpen your tools). You can see their structure now that they are dormant and the leaves are down. Cut out crossing and rubbing branches and unwanted suckers. Pruning can be done to reduce the size of a tree or shrub to bring it in to balance or to remove overhanging branches blocking a view or path.
Insects are less likely to be attracted to cuts while trees are dormant. Remember, spring flowering shrubs should be pruned after flowering if you want to enjoy the blooms. Summer flowering shrubs can be pruned now. Cut back butterfly bush (buddleia) severely
On smaller trees, you may want to take care of problems yourself. On larger trees, you should call in an expert to inspect and perhaps correct any problems. Arborists are in a slow time of year. The ground, if frozen, will not be damaged and compacted as much from equipment and crews.
The Arbor Day Foundation recommends that you have certified arborists check any safety problems you may have noticed. To find them, go to www.isa-arbor.com, click on “Verify Certification” and then “Find an Arborist.”
The City of Circleville has a Comprehensive Tree Plan. You can find it at ci.circleville.oh.us, in the search box, type “Tree Plan.” There, you will find lots of information on caring for trees.
If you dug up bulbs for storage, check on them. Spritz them with water to prevent drying out. Throw away any rotting or shriveled ones. Water any dormant or overwintering plants in your garage or basement. Water houseplants with lukewarm water, don’t overwater, and turn them a quarter turn once a week, no fertilizer yet.
Some seeds can be started indoors this month for setting out in late March or early April, depending on the weather: onions, cabbage, cauliflower, and other members of the Cole family.
The University of Minnesota has a good discussion; go to www.extension.umn.edu/garden /flowers/starting-seeds-indoors. Also Google “Winter Sowing.” There, you will read how to use old plastic milk bottles to easily germinate some seeds. It is a good way to raise a lot of seedlings for planting “drifts,” those bands of like plants that wander serpentine through our flower beds.
Now is a good time to start building raised vegetable garden beds. If your compost heap isn’t frozen and is workable, turn it.
This article was written by Paul J. Hang to be published in The Circleville Herald. Hang is an OSU Extension Master Gardener. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.