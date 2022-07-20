Rescues: Love will help them find their forever homes

“I was standing all alone against the world outside. You were searching for a place to hide,” begins the song “Love Will Keep Us Alive” written by Jim Capaldi, Paul Carrack and Peter Vale and popularly sung by the Eagles.
I’ve been skipping over it when its turn to play surfaces on my playlist. The commute is not a good place to cry. Tonight, as I am writing this to you, I am listening to it over and over again. And yes, I am crying. The memories woven through the notes of this song are bittersweet.
Years ago, when our rescued Labrador, Sam, was a little over two years old, I found Moses, a 7-week-old puppy on one of the back roads in southern Pickaway County. I always told Moses that the song was dedicated to him from Sam and me.
“Don't you worry. Sometimes you've just gotta let it ride. The world is changing right before your eyes,” the song continues. And the world is changing – has changed – and while right before my eyes, my mind and heart are lacking in acceptance. Sam left us last year. This year, Moses turns 13. He is still my “puppy,” but his arthritic hips would beg to differ.
God has graced us with the power of 3. Every time one of our pack rises to heaven, another rescue shows up. The distraction and unconditional love they offer help to ease the unbearable grieving. And the joy of their playfulness and excitement about the littlest of things serve to remind me to focus less on what life is, or will be, without them and more on the amazing life with them.
And there are plenty of “them” to go around. The Pickaway Dog Shelter has dogs who are looking for us, for their forever homes. Love has kept them alive despite whatever hidden pasts lead them to seek safety and care at the shelter.
“Now I've found you, there's no more emptiness inside. When we're hungry, love will keep us alive,” the song goes on.
If you are not blessed with a dog, the Pickaway Dog Shelter, located at 21253 Ringgold Southern Rd Circleville, OH 43113 is open for visitation, adoption and licensing from 10am to 4pm. They are closed on Sundays and Tuesdays. Their phone number is (740) 474-3741 and you can find them on Facebook where you might also see the photo of your companion-to-be.
When you rescue a dog, what you receive in return is immeasurable. One way you can strive to balance the scales is to support our local organization, Partners for Paws, which raises funds to support the homeless dogs in the shelter.
Like the shelter, you can find Partners for Paws on Facebook, or call 740-420-6277 to learn more details about them and their Welcome Back Wine Tasting Fundraiser, which will take place on Saturday, July 23rd at AMVETS located at 818 Tarlton Road in Circleville starting at 6 p.m.
The event is always a great deal of fun, and you will be helping those who, when they are hungry for a home, the love of the shelter and those who support it are not only working to keep them alive, but to give them the forever homes they crave.