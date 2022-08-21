Round-up: Stevens and prayer

A round-up of all things Pickaway County…
Other day, Betty Stevens of Warner Huffer Road called the Circleville Herald to speak to me.
Stevens said though she was given subscription to the paper for her birthday earlier this month, she didn’t receive any newspapers from last week.
I wished her happy birthday and decided that I was going to hand deliver her newspapers since she lived nearby and I had a few minutes to spare before traveling to the Logan Elm football game against Zane Trace.
GPS did seem to understand that Warner Huffer Road is, maybe, split in two. GPS sent me to one side of Warner Huffer that dead-ended at a park. I traveled up a dirt road thinking it might be Stevens’ driveway, but it was not.
While I was trying to turn around, a large friendly dog started sniffing my car. Because I was worried I might accidentally hit the dog with my car, I couldn’t rightly turn around so I was trapped for a few minutes.
When the homeowner came out and shooed his dog away, I asked him where I was. He explained that I wasn’t person to ask him that question before he gave me directions as to how to get to the other side of Warner Huffer Road – I think he said that was on the other side of the lake.
Anyway, thanks to his directions, I found my way to Stevens' house. I knocked on Stevens’ door, handed her the newspapers and chatted with her for a few minutes. Many years ago, Stevens used to work for the Circleville Herald. On that note, a couple people at Circleville Noon Rotary told me that they worked for the newspaper way back when too.
Stevens thanked me and I went on my merry way.
Pickaway County is blessed with beautiful country.
Coming into town last week I passed Mount Zion United Methodist Church on Rt. 188. I like old churches, old time religion and seeing this church reminded me of the days when country churches were the social and spiritual center of the community.
On that note, it was good seeing Logan Elm Coach Terry Holbert praying with the Braves before the football game started. Football is not just about scoring points and winning, but teaching values.
In June, U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that post-game prayers were protected by the First Amendment’s free speech and free exercise of religion clauses.
Once upon a time in recent memory, coaches risked a lot by offering a prayer before or after a game. Though it was one my favorite photos to publish, I was always hesitant to snap this picture for fear that it might cause the school district some grief later on. Still, pre or post game prayers speak volumes about any team, the school and the values of the community.
Another school in another town that I’m not naming didn’t offer a team prayer before competing. Not my style, but that’s OK. Not my style though.
Speaking of sports, we are going to do our best to get high school football in Saturday’s paper. Bear with us because if a game goes long like it did when Teays Valley played Chillicothe on Friday… well… it can be a hail Mary shot to beat deadline. Praise God the score of that game didn’t change in the final minutes. Maybe He heard my prayers.
Anyway, if you have any news tips or gossip, send it my way at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com