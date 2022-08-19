Rowell's Words: A Class Act

William Rowell

One of my all-time favorite music groups were the Statler Brothers. They had quite a few hits during their long career. One of my favorites was “The Class of ‘57”. I say this as I recently received an invitation to attend the reunion later this year for my high school class of ’61. This was delayed for two years due to Covid- 19.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments