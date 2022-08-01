Rowell's Words: Hello August

Can you believe it’s August already?
I am still finding little Christmas objects that my daughters hid when they decorated for me. It also means that the year is two thirds gone.
August is an interesting month. It is also one of the few that has no significant holiday. That is if you don’t celebrate Root Beer Float Day on the 6th, or Vinyl Record Day later on the 12th. OK, I’ll give you the root beer one, but Vinyl Record Day? It’s the 21st Century. When did you last spin a 33 1/3, 45, or a 78?
What I remember about August, other than it’s hot, is football practice and revival. The common thread was that both were unpleasant yet necessary reparation for coming events. We would start football practice about mid-August to get in shape for the season.
It was the hottest time of the year and we started in full gear. We wore our helmet, full pads, and uniform. There would be two practices a day. Maybe 8:00 AM and another at 3:00 PM. Practice was brutal with heat, running, exercises, and full contact.
We were a small high school so uniforms were only cleaned for regular season games, never practice gear. I have doubts that scrimmage uniforms were ever washed, they certainly didn’t smell like it.
We hung them up after morning workouts and they were still wet with sweat when we donned them for the afternoon workout. You can’t describe how putting sweaty gear on achy muscles feels.
After a couple of years I figured out this abuse wasn’t worth sitting on the bench for ten games. I did not come back for my last two years. Other than being too small, too slow, and a bench warmer, I never understood how I missed out on a college scholarship.
Then there was our Church revival. It always started the third Sunday in August. On kick off Sunday there was an all-day service that had our Minister preaching in the morning. This was followed by a dinner on the grounds. There was also an afternoon service preached by the visiting Pastor.
The menu was worth the trip alone. You name it and the men and ladies of the Church provided it. The timing was such that the gardens were producing and everything was prepared to perfection.
It was also a homecoming for those with roots there who came back to honor their ancestors and renew friendships. It was a special day in the community. I can’t honestly say I enjoyed it at the time as a restless youth; but, I now appreciate the experience and miss it.
Sunday kicked off a week long service at night for the next five days. Our pastor led the service; but, the visiting minister always delivered a “hell fire and brimstone message”. This was followed by the obligatory altar call with the singing of “Just as I am”. We would sing it a dozen of times and someone would come forward for the blessing at the last verse and we would do it again.
This wasn’t easy as it was before air conditioning so the windows were open for whatever draft maybe out there. The lights attracted bugs from the next three counties so I question the value.
August had not been my favorite one in the past .However, I look back and miss those times now, and would go back in a heartbeat.
God bless and have a great day.
A columnist and sage whose work appears in newspapers near and far, William Rowell can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com