Rowell's Words: Kindness Counts

I recently read of an old Malayan Proverb that goes “One can pay back the loan of gold, but one dies forever in debt to those who are kind”. It has been rattling around in my brain since; and, I can’t seem to get rid of it.
We should get up each morning with the thought, “What can I do today that will show brotherly love and extend kindness to others. That means whomever you meet and given the opportunity to show it, regardless of their race, creed, religion, or political preference.
We are taught that when we get to Heaven we are all equal; but, that doesn’t stop me from wondering if some distinction will be made according to your earthly behavior. Like the military. Each is a soldier but some have more rank or ribbons.
We will all be rewarded by being there, but suppose they give medals. It is hard for me to believe that if I somehow gain access I will be walking around with the same attire and medals as Billy Graham.
There could be degrees like the Masons. If you give pocket change to a poor beggar on the street, you get a Bronze Kindness medal. A good deed to a friend gets you a Silver one; and, a deed to a perfect stranger earns you a Gold medal. It could happen.
Seriously, let’s get back to being kind. The first rule of journalism is write about what you know. I got sidetracked and talked about what I know nothing about. I do know something about kindness, so let’s get back to that.
It’s been said that first impressions are most important. I won’t argue; and, the follow up is you don’t get a second chance to make that first impression. We have all had contact with someone once and never again. We go through the rest of our life judging that person by that single meeting.
The late great, Tommy Lasorda, was a bust as a major league pitcher but a Hall of Famer as a manager and ambassador for baseball. He had a great story he told the first spring practice to every player he managed.
As a kid, he waited outside the visitor’s dressing room after a game in Philadelphia to get autographs. Buster Maynard of the New York Giants came out and pushed Tommy aside saying,” “I got no time for you kid.’” That five seconds was not forgotten.
Fast forward twenty years. Tommy Lasorda was a promising prospect pitcher in the minor leagues. Buster Maynard was on his way down. Fate would put them opposing one another in a game. Lasorda’s first pitch was a fast ball into Maynard’s rib cage.
After the game the sore old veteran went to the rookie in the other clubhouse and asked, “Kid, why do you drill me in the ribs. What did I do to you”? Lasorda answered, “You did not give me your autograph when I asked as a kid years ago, and I have never forgotten it”. That five seconds omission cost Buster sore ribs for weeks. It may have contributed to his retirement earlier than hoped.
Kindness doesn’t cost. I know as a first responder back in the 1960’s we had a lot of wrecks on the interstate and heart attacks at the local Holiday involving tourists on the road to Florida. Medical attention is important but kindness does a lot too; and, it doesn’t require a medical degree to administer it.
God bless and have a great day.
