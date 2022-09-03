Rowell's Words: That’s entertainment?

There was a time when you could take the whole family to the movies without getting a second mortgage. You also could also go and not have to subject the youngsters to language and scenes that you had to explain on the ride home.
Comforting the kids about Old Yellow dying at the end was hard enough, without dealing with what we are getting out of Hollywood today. One of the last times I went to a movie theater was to see “42” the story about Jackie Robinson integrating major league baseball.
It was well done and I thought very factual. The scene that I related to most was when he got his uniform and commented that it was special to get a jersey with numbers on the back. I don’t know how many picked up on this minor scene; but, I felt the same way when I put on my high school uniform for the first time.
That meant you had made it to organized baseball. Prior to that jerseys had the name of some business or merchant that had paid for the uniform. A real ballplayer wears a number like 4, 5, 7, etc. instead of Stanley’s Store, A-1 Bails and Bonds, or Jack’s Cab Service. But I digress, back to the movies.
There was a time when the camera recorded the scene that was either good to go or reshot with the same real people. With today’s technology you don’t know if you are watching humans or computer animation. Do they still use stunt people or is it faked with artificial intelligence?
Then there is the language. The Navy should show first run movies to new recruits to help with their profanity skills. It started with “Gone with the Wind” in 1939. Rhett Butler said to Scarlett, “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn”. Censors let it stay; and, the horse was out of the barn. Eighty some years later, the censors are probably playing cards with the stunt people just to have something to do.
The champion of profanity is the Canadian movie “Swearnet: The Movie” made in 2014. The film ran for one hour and 52 minutes, in which the “F bomb” was dropped 935 times. That is not a misprint, do the math. It is over eight uses per minute.
If you have never heard of the movie count your blessings. I actually searched it on the internet and was shocked initially; but, that is representative of today’s society. This is allowed; but, oldies like “Song of the South” sends the wrong message to our youth.
Then there is the violence. Today’s society is fed violence to the ultimate degree. In addition to that found in video games, Hollywood prides itself in those “Rambo” type flicks that violently blow people, places, and things away in multitudes.
Today’s actors leave the studio with their millions earned and then hit the news as crusaders for gun control. They are idolized today; but in my day, they were called “Two-faced blah, blah, blahs”. Sorry for the blahs, but I was saving our Editor the trouble.
My apologies if after reading this week’s column you are disappointed in the lack of its customary humor. Frankly, I can find no humor in what is being shown to the public today under the guise of entertainment.
For me, I vote to give Elmer Fudd his shotgun back and renew Willy Coyote’s credit card to the Acme Corporation. Now that’s entertainment.
God bless and have a great day.
A columnist and sage whose work appears in newspapers near and far, William Rowell can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com